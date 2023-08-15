Democrat Rep. Gwen Moore Tries to Introduce Joe Biden in Milwaukee and He’s Nowhere to Be Found (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to participate in a tour of Ingeteam, Inc. to promote ‘clean energy investments.’

Feeble Biden took the shorter staircase as he boarded Air Force One.

Democrat Rep. Gwen Moore tried to introduce Joe Biden in Milwaukee and he was nowhere to be found.

“Join me in welcoming a really good friend of mine! Someone who loves our community. Somebody named – I think his name is Joe – Good ole Joe! President Joe Biden!” Rep. Moore shouted.

*Crickets*

“Uh-oh. Well, I’m a little underwhelmed, aren’t you all? I think I messed up,” Moore said.

WATCH: