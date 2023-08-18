Crooked Secretary of State Antony Blinken ROASTED By Twitter-X Community Notes for Cheering Free and Fair Elections in Pakistan After He Had Former PM Removed from Office



SOS Antony Blinken

Crooked and inept Secretary of State Antony Blinken cheered the upcoming “free and fair” elections in Pakistan.

Twitter’s community notes gave this serial liar a thrashing.

Via Kanekoa the Great.



This was rich considering recently released cables highlight Joe Biden and Tony Blinken pressuring Pakistan to remove former Prime Minister Khan from office.

On Wednesday The Intercept published diplomatic cables highlighting US pressure on Pakistan to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan from office. The Biden regime did this because Khan did not support the war against Russia in Ukraine. So they had him removed.

Imran Khan was jailed this week for three years and will be ineligible to run in the upcoming election.



Blinken also suggested in his tweet that he supports free speech. That is odd considering Blinken and Biden just this week filed an amicus brief to remove the rights of free speech for all Americans.

These people are so shameless and wicked.