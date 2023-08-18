Crooked Secretary of State Antony Blinken ROASTED By Twitter-X Community Notes for Cheering Free and Fair Elections in Pakistan After He Had Former PM Removed from Office

by


SOS Antony Blinken

Crooked and inept Secretary of State Antony Blinken cheered the upcoming “free and fair” elections in Pakistan.

Twitter’s community notes gave this serial liar a thrashing.

Via Kanekoa the Great.

This was rich considering recently released cables highlight Joe Biden and Tony Blinken pressuring Pakistan to remove former Prime Minister Khan from office.

On Wednesday The Intercept published diplomatic cables highlighting US pressure on Pakistan to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan from office. The Biden regime did this because Khan did not support the war against Russia in Ukraine. So they had him removed.

Imran Khan was jailed this week for three years and will be ineligible to run in the upcoming election.

Blinken also suggested in his tweet that he supports free speech. That is odd considering Blinken and Biden just this week filed an amicus brief to remove the rights of free speech for all Americans.

Biden Admin Urges Supreme Court to Rule in Favor of Government Elites Censoring Speech of the Misguided Serfs

These people are so shameless and wicked.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.