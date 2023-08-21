Crazed Raleigh Arsonist Who Lit Up a “Trump Won” Sign at 4 AM Identified – Dummy Leftist Forgot to Hide His Incriminating Tattoo During Criminal Act

by
Trump flag arsonist identified – Leftisti Set fire to John Kane’s Trump sign.

The man who set fire to Raleigh homeowner John Kane’s “Trump Won” yard sign has been identified.

Homeowner John Kane posted surveillance video of the fiery assault on his property and asked for help in identifying the criminal arsonist. A bicyclist is seen riding up to the Raleigh property on August 12 and kicking the Trump sign.

After failing to destroy the Trump sign the first time around, the same bicyclist returned, this time at 4 AM in the morning, to light the sign on fire.

A reward for $1,000 was offered for anyone who identified the criminal.

Jim White was later identified by the tattoo on his forearm.
What an idiot.

Good work, internet sleuths!

The arsonist was later identified as allegedly James D. White, Jr. of Raleigh, North carolina. According to Kane, the suspect was tracked down by “a gentleman from Lodi, California.”

They captured him via time stamps on videos.

John Kane posted a video on Monday about the incident. Kane has small children in his home who could have been hurt by the crazed arsonist.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.