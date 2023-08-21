Crazed Raleigh Arsonist Who Lit Up a “Trump Won” Sign at 4 AM Identified – Dummy Leftist Forgot to Hide His Incriminating Tattoo During Criminal Act

The man who set fire to Raleigh homeowner John Kane’s “Trump Won” yard sign has been identified.

Homeowner John Kane posted surveillance video of the fiery assault on his property and asked for help in identifying the criminal arsonist. A bicyclist is seen riding up to the Raleigh property on August 12 and kicking the Trump sign.

After failing to destroy the Trump sign the first time around, the same bicyclist returned, this time at 4 AM in the morning, to light the sign on fire.

A reward for $1,000 was offered for anyone who identified the criminal.

Jim White was later identified by the tattoo on his forearm.

What an idiot.

Good work, internet sleuths!

BUSTED!🚨Arsonist who set fire to @johnmkane1776’s Trump sign at 4am (while appearing to have wet his pants) has been identified as Jim White of Raleigh, NC. *ATTACHED VIDEO* pic.twitter.com/0Y4Tff1YNY — Heather Mullins (@TalkMullins) August 21, 2023

The arsonist was later identified as allegedly James D. White, Jr. of Raleigh, North carolina. According to Kane, the suspect was tracked down by “a gentleman from Lodi, California.”

They captured him via time stamps on videos.

A gentleman from Lodi, California who does not want his name made public first identified the arsonist, Jim White, emailing @jlawrencenc at 1:52am with Jim’s @Strava profile and gps, timestamped maps of Jim’s rides that correspond with the time stamps on the videos. — John Kane (@johnmkane1776) August 21, 2023

John Kane posted a video on Monday about the incident. Kane has small children in his home who could have been hurt by the crazed arsonist.