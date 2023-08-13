Corpse of Man Lay Unnoticed on Street in New York City For Over 24 Hours

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of New York City….

A corpse of an elderly man lay unnoticed for more than 24 hours last weekend.

According to the New York Post, the body of Patrick Mullins, 72, was discovered by a dog walker who dialed 911 last Sunday evening.

Authorities believe Mullins may have jumped from the fifth story of the six-story building.

A medical examiner determined that Mullins had committed suicide and died from “multiple blunt force injuries.”

The New York Post reported: