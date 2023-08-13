Corpse of Man Lay Unnoticed on Street in New York City For Over 24 Hours

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of New York City….
A corpse of an elderly man lay unnoticed for more than 24 hours last weekend.
According to the New York Post, the body of Patrick Mullins, 72, was discovered by a dog walker who dialed 911 last Sunday evening.
Authorities believe Mullins may have jumped from the fifth story of the six-story building.
A medical examiner determined that Mullins had committed suicide and died from “multiple blunt force injuries.”
The New York Post reported:
A West Village man’s corpse lay unnoticed for about 25 hours outside his West 13th Street building, a longtime tenant charged.
The body of Patrick Mullins was discovered in a rear courtyard by a dog walker — whose girlfriend lives in the building — who called 911 at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, a neighbor and police said.
“It’s a shame he was out there like that. I think it’s a terrible way for somebody to die. I hope that wherever he is, he’s found peace and solace,” tenant Cheryl Bulbach said.
Mullins had last been seen a day earlier, one resident said.
Management never informed tenants about the incident nor responded to the scene, Bulbach said.