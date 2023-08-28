Colorado Democrats Appoint Marxist Teacher Who Called for ‘FORCEFUL Cultural Revolution’ Against ‘Whiteness’ to State Legislature

A Colorado teacher who called for a “FORCEFUL Cultural Revolution” against “whiteness” has been appointed to serve on the state’s House of Representatives.

Tim Hernández was chosen on Saturday to serve as a state representative for the Denver area.

A committee of Democrats selected the far-left Marxist to fill the vacant seat of Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, who is leaving after being elected to the Denver City Council.

Fox News reports, “Hernandez worked at Aurora West Preparatory Academy in the Aurora Public Schools District, according to its website from May. Their staff list has since been scrubbed, and it was unclear if he continues to work in the Colorado district. A sign in his classroom called for ‘Dismantl[ing] White systems.’”

On his social media accounts, Hernández called for a “FORCEFUL cultural revolution,” particularly against American “whiteness” and “white supremacy.”

Hernández said that a good way to teach children about Communism is to show them the movie “A Bug’s Life” to teach them about “proletariat revolution.”

“If White people spent HALF of the time they spend trying to distance themselves from their Whiteness and instead spent it actually deconstructing systems of White supremacy, where would we be?” he asked. “[S]ystems of white supremacy are upheld by individuals- to remove individuality from this conversation is unproductive… I am absolutely advocating for a Cultural Revolution where we dismantle individual and systemic White supremacy,” he said in January 2021, according to the Fox News report.

“We’re talking about Whiteness and White supremacy. And I’m willing to advocate for any form of disruption to it and every manifestation it has,” he said.

“Am I denying the freedom to uphold White supremacy? If so, I am in favor of that denial. And, White supremacy is CURRENTLY upheld by force. So yes, I’m advocating a FORCEFUL cultural revolution wherein we assert the dignity of life for all at the expense of White supremacy.”

The newly elected official has also said that white people need re-education.

“How long are we going to have to wait for White people to ‘grow’ and ‘unlearn?’ Because [to be honest], having to wait for the group in our society that has the slightest education levels, most economic power, and highest political capital to ‘grow’ seems like bulls–t to me,” he said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The network previously reported on the teacher after he went on a racist rant against white people at a union protest.

“I want to tear some s—t up it out for you. Are you ready?” Hernández said at the protest.

“What I think is happening in our schools, what I think is showing up in my classroom, is a lot of the things that we get into ideological circles up here. We like to compete who knows Marx better, who knows these things better, who’s a Leninist. Listen, all right, I’ll give you a real take on this s—t. Kids don’t care,” Hernández continued.

The teacher said that it is not enough to teach children Communist theory, but it must be put into practice.

“Yes, it’s important to know theory. But you have to do some practices, you have to get out into the streets. You have to get into your workplace. You have to go to your families. If we are just sitting, talking in an ideological circle, our kids are still going to schools that are underfunded where they are investing more in their failure than in their success.”

Hernández also declared that there will be a revolution.

“Your [communist] theory will not save you. The revolution… will happen in the hood. It will not be led by who understand Lenin best, it will not be led by the deepest Marxists. The revolution will be led by the people…. And I say all of this because I’m a teacher.”