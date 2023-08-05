Chuck Todd Flips Out Following Trump’s 3rd Indictment: “We’re Only Here Because the GOP Refused to Get Rid of Trump!” (VIDEO)

Guest post by David Greyson

In a clearly biased report on Trump’s latest indictment, NBC’s Chuck Todd said that Jack Smith “losing this case” would trigger an “erosion of the rule of law.”

Being the Constitutional and historical “expert” that Chuck Todd is, he said, “The founders created a process to do it, but the elected Republican party refused to do it. We are only here because Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Republican party in the Senate, decided the impeachment trial was not the venue for this.”

As TGP previously reported, President Trump entered the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in DC on Thursday on a new set of garbage charges.

Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Chuck Todd attacked the GOP for refusing to get rid of Trump during the last impeachment.

“History — it’s only a historical stain now, but that stain belongs where it’s at. We are only here and we shouldn’t have to be in this precarious situation that the country is in, if not for the lack of leadership of the Republican Party in the United States Senate during the second impeachment trial,” Chuck Todd said.

This kind of reaction from the left-wing media is an indicator of how insecure they are getting and how unhinged they are.

Trump is the Republican front-runner and is showing no signs of slowing down even in the midst of continual and clearly unfair indictments.

This kind of anti-Trump bias is not limited just to one outlet or ‘journalist.’

CBS’s John Dickerson had a similar attitude toward Donald Trump. He went on to say the legal and justice system was “the vital beating heart of democracy.”

That beating heart must only apply to President Trump as the mainstream media continually runs defense for Joe Biden in his corruption scandals.

WATCH:

Video and partial transcription courtesy of NewsBusters