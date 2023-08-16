CHRIS WRAY STRIKES AGAIN! Georgia Election Workers Caught Jamming Stacks of Ballots Through Machines Multiple Times After Observers Removed from Building – CLEARED BY FBI – Jamming Stacks of Selected Ballots Through Voting Machines Is Now Legal in the USA!

CHRIS WRAY AND BILL BARR DID IT AGAIN!

A new report released in June by the FBI concluded that the female and male Georgia Poll Workers who jammed stacks of ballots through voting machines numerous times on election night 2020 after observers were sent home — did nothing wrong!

According to the report that was recently released the “bulk of the investigation appears to have been conducted in December 2020 and January 2021, but both the State Election Board and the Georgia Secretary of State’s office was backed up reviewing claims.”

Here again is video of the election workers pulling hidden suitcases out from under a draped table, jamming the ballots through the machines multiple times. It should be noted that this was not just happening at one table but according to The Gateway Pundit research the election workers were doing this at multiple tables.

So the same people who said nothing about this in 2020 – Gabriel Sterling, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Chris Wray at the FBI, and Bill Barr at the DOJ – approve of this report.

According to the FBI and GBI in Georgia: It is now legal to close the doors of the election centers, banish observers and press, and start ramming stacks of ballots through the voting machines three times or more!

The report comes just days prior to President Trump’s latest string of indictments in Georgia on speech crimes.

Chris Wray’s FBI has now made cheating in elections legal in America today!

This is where we are. And Republicans refused to act in 2020 and will do nothing today.

The authorities and mainstream media lied about a water line bursting at night in order to shut down the center and send observers home. That way they could clear the building before sending the select election workers back into the room to jam the hidden ballots through the machines.

Georgia election workers were also caught a second time on video shoving stacks of select ballots through the machines during the 2020 election.

AND – election workers at the State Farm Center on Election night also appeared to be passing the same tray of ballots around to be counted at two different machines.

This is ALL LEGAL according to Chris Wray, Bill Barr, Merrick Garland, and the GBI in Georgia. Our elections are done.

** Please help The Gateway Pundit. We were sued by top Democrat lawyers representing the women in the video above. Our case is ongoing.

Here is the NBC report exonerating Georgia election workers. As you would expect – the mainstream media has never shared the video of the election workers jamming stacks of ballots through the machines numerous times. And the media does not mention that in this report. They KNOW they can’t show this to the American public.