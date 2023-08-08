Chris Christie Asserts Trump Guilty of Crimes in Classified Documents Case and Obstruction of Justice: “Reminded Me of What Maybe Abbott, Costello Meets the Corleones Would Have Looked Like” (VIDEO)

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie continues to play the role of Trump-basher in this year’s GOP primary.

Christie doesn’t have a shot in hell in winning the primary so there must be some other motivation for him. It’s just weird.

On Monday, disgraced former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie criticized President Donald Trump’s behavior, pointing to his potential legal problems and arguing that Trump has consistently put himself above the country.

During an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski asked Christie about the series of legal battles facing Trump, including three indictments and a potential fourth one looming.

Christie claimed Trump “certainly committed crimes in the classified documents case.”

“I believe to keep those documents was a crime and the obstruction was clearly a crime. And now the superseding indictment where he was ordering folks allegedly to delete the surveillance cameras, reminded me of what maybe Abbott, Costello meets the Corleones would have looked like all of a sudden,” Christie mocked, earning big laughs from host Joe Scarborough.

“I mean, this is both criminal and completely stupid, which is the combination that Donald Trump is bringing to the country, is the combination of criminality and abject stupidity, both in terms of his comments and in terms of his actions,” Christie added.

WATCH: