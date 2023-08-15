China Halts Release of Youth Unemployment Numbers After Figures Soar to Record Highs

China announced on Tuesday the authorities will no longer release its youth unemployment numbers after figures hit a new high this month.

The regime does not want the truth to get out to the public on how bad things are in the communist regime.

CNN reported:

China has suspended the release of monthly data on joblessness among young people, after the figure hit consecutive record highs in recent months amid a broader economic slump. The news, which drew immediate backlash and ridicule on social media, was announced by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday, when it released its regular batch of monthly economic indicators. Previously, the NBS unveiled urban unemployment rates for 16- to 24-year olds each month. Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the NBS, explained it was because the current statistics “need to be improved.”

The South China Morning Post reported: