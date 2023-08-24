Chilling: Dr. Jordan Peterson Forced to Undergo “Reeducation” to Retain License Because of Social Media Posts

The Ontario College of Psychologists has ordered professor Dr. Jordan Peterson to undergo a “reeducation training program” because of his social media posts.

The statements Peterson made on social media​ did not relate to the practice of psychology but rather his opinions on gender ideology, the medical mistreatment of minors with regards to trans surgery, climate hysteria and criticizing Canadian Prime Minister Justing Trudeau.

The complaints were made by members of the public, not by any individuals who Dr​.​ Peterson has ever treated.

Before the verdict, Peterson said, “The decision of an Ontario court re the allegations levied against me by @CPOntario is due tomorrow. I stand by what I have said and done and wish them luck in their continued prosecution. They’re going to need it. I tweeted and otherwise expressed my opposition to trans surgery butchery, @JustinTrudeau and his minions, and the lying climate apocalypse-mongers. All that’s looking pretty good from my end. And if I can’t express such opinions in Canada, I will let the world know.”

The decision of an Ontario court re the allegations levied against me by @CPOntario is due tomorrow. I stand by what I have said and done and wish them luck in their continued prosecution. They’re going to need it. I tweeted and otherwise expressed my opposition to trans… — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) August 22, 2023

Although Peterson applied for a judicial review saying the professional body had no say in his personal online commentary, the application was dismissed by The Ontario Divisional Court. CBC reports that the ruling asserts “the college’s decision falls within its mandate to regulate the profession in the public interest and does not affect his freedom of expression.”

Peterson told CBC News, “I’ll comply with their regulations, but I’m not going to do it in secret… And the reason I’m not going to do it in secret is because I don’t believe I’ve done anything wrong.”

I will video-record

All further hearings

And

“Mandatory

Re-education training courses”

And broadcast them unedited

On @YouTube

For the world to see. I swear it by all that is holy. @CPOntario — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) August 23, 2023

The Post Millennial reports:

The College required in January that Peterson “…work with either Dr. Erika Abner, LLM, LLB, Ph.D, or Gail Siskind, RN, MA, to review, reflect on, and ameliorate [his] professionalism in public statements,”and to “complete the Coaching Program within six months of receiving the ICRC Decision in this matter.” The cost would be on Peterson to pay, and these consultants charge an hourly rate of $225 per hour. The program could be extended at the discretion of the coach if Peterson’s progress was not to their liking. Peterson would like to keep his professional licensing in Ontario, stating “I deserve it. I earned it. I haven’t done anything to justify suspending it, and I don’t want to give the hyenas their bones.” He refused to comply with the demand that he undergo this reeducation.

To clarify: it’s been decided: I either submit to social media communication retraining or face a disciplinary hearing and possible suspension of my clinical license and the right to represent myself as a psychologist @elonmusk @CPOntario https://t.co/qmsje8flyN — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 3, 2023

I have been accused of harming people (although none of the complainants involved in the current action were clients of mone, past or present, or en were even acquainted with any of my clients. — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 3, 2023

An online petition has been organized calling on the Ontario College of Psychologists to rescind their unreasonable, undemocratic, and punitive decision to sentence Dr. Jordan Peterson to mandatory re-education.