People Are Raving About Mike Lindell’s Bible Story Pillows for Kids – “My 4 Grandkids Love Their Special Pillows!”

— “I bought my son a Bible Story MyPillow and it travels from car to couch to bed! He loves it. The artwork is beautiful and bright; the words clear and easy to read. Not to mention sooo comfy!!”
— “I never write these internet reviews but HOLY cowwww! I bought thhe whole set of Bible Story pillows for my 7-year-old son and he LOVES them. We read them to each other before he goes to bed and then he prays with me every night. I so admire a company that stands for TRUTH and TRUE Scriptures. The Daniel and the Lion’s Den is his favorite, for why shouldn’t it be?”
— “My 4 grandkids love their special pillows! Sleepovers, traveling…these are wonderful!”