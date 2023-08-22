Chicago Woman Arrested by Secret Service for Threatening to Shoot President Donald Trump and Son Barron

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, a 41-year-old woman from Chicago, was arrested on federal charges for threatening to kill former President Donald Trump and his 17-year-old son Barron.

The charges, which include transmitting threats to kill or injure another person, carry a potential sentence of up to five years in prison.

Fiorenza’s arrest comes after she sent threatening emails to the headmaster of a school in Palm Beach County, Florida, where the Trump family resides.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed in Florida, Fiorenza sent two separate emails to the school headmaster, expressing her intention to harm the Trumps.

In the first email, dated May 21, 2023, Fiorenza wrote, “I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get!”

The second email, sent on June 5, 2023, stated, “… I am going to slam a bullet in Barron Trump’s head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!” These explicit threats led to a swift investigation by federal authorities, resulting in Fiorenza’s arrest.

Following the receipt of the threatening emails, agents from the U.S. Secret Service’s Chicago branch initiated an investigation into Fiorenza.

In June, a Secret Service agent contacted her and arranged a meeting at the agency’s downtown office. During the meeting, Fiorenza was confronted with copies of the emails she had sent.

According to the federal complaint, she admitted to intentionally writing and sending the threatening emails from her former residence in Plainfield, Illinois. Her admission of guilt further solidified the case against her.

