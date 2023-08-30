CBS Report Claims Trump is Considering Not Showing Up For Georgia Arraignment

A new report is claiming that former President Donald Trump is considering not showing up in person for his Georgia arraignment next week.

Trump has appeared in person at the last three arraignments, but CBS News claims that he is considering waiving his appearance in Fulton County, which is scheduled for September 6.

“Fulton County Superior Court allows defendants to appear virtually for arraignments or waive their right to appear at all. Instead, a defendant’s attorney would enter a not guilty plea in writing,” the report explains. “Several of Trump’s 18 co-defendants have already waived their formal arraignments and entered not guilty pleas, excusing them from appearing in person.”

CNN reports that Sidney Powell, Trevian Kutti, and Ray Smith have all waived their appearances.

“It is counsel’s understanding that by filing this waiver of arraignment, prior to the arraignment date, that Mr. Smith and the undersigned counsel are excused from appearing at the arraignment calendar on September 6, 2023,” Smith’s waiver filing states.

Trump has not yet filed a waiver, but CBS claims to have two unnamed sources who say it is being considered.

Trump turned himself into the Fulton County Jail last week, where his massively viral mug shot was taken.

He is accused of engaging in a “criminal enterprise” to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

Trump, the clear frontrunner for the 2024 Republican primary, could be sentenced to a jaw-dropping total of 712 years and six months in prison for all of the 91 charges he faces in the various indictments. He is unlikely to receive the maximum sentences or have to serve them consecutively even if he is found guilty.

This is the first time in history that a former president has faced federal charges.