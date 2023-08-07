Catherine Engelbrecht Promises to Release Information on Ballot Mules, J6, and More in Coming Months – Open.Ink Produces New Video on President Trump’s Famous Uncle and Physics Genius (VIDEO)

True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips spoke to the massive crowd at the Alabama Republican Dinner on Friday night.

President Trump spoke to a packed house at the annual Republican event in Montgomery, Alabama.

Before Trump spoke Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips shared with the audience their latest production on President Donald J. Trump’s uncle John G. Trump.

This was a magnificent tribute to the life of John G. Trump.

Here is their introduction of the film in Alabama.

👉Trust me, you're going to want to see this Are you familiar with #Trump's Uncle John G. Trump? If you're not, consider rectifying the oversight. And if you are, this is still a great short video that Gregg & Catherine made for DJT. Awesome job you guys. Absolute… pic.twitter.com/BpT2QFCHf3 — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) August 5, 2023

John G. Trump was the younger brother of Donald Trump’ father Fred.

He passed away in 1985 at age 78. John G. was an esteemed professor of engineering at the elite Massachusetts Institute of Technology for 44 years.

The BBC reported:

According to MIT, Prof Trump focused on high voltage phenomena, electron acceleration and the

interaction of radiation with living and non-living matter. He also designed X-ray generators for cancer therapy. During World War Two, Prof Trump researched radars for the Allies. When legendary physicist Nikola Tesla died in 1943, Prof Trump was asked by the FBI to examine Tesla’s papers and equipment.

Catherine and Gregg shared this production on Friday night. Their research is posted at Open.Ink.

Catherine Engelbrecht also informed The Gateway Pundit that they will be continuously releasing collections over the coming months, including deep dives on ballot mules and related information, January 6, and much more.

We look forward to the upcoming investigations!