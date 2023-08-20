Broadway Star Famous for Roles In “Mamma Mia!” and “Wicked” Dies Suddenly at 40

A star Broadway performer passed away earlier this week under mysterious circumstances.

The New York Post reported Saturday that Chris Paluso, who was famous for roles in “Mamma Mia!” and “Wicked,” died suddenly on August 15. His family has also confirmed news of his death.

The cause of Peluso’s sudden passing is unknown at this time. The actor last year stepped away from theatre work to seek treatment for a schizoaffective disorder according to Playbill.

In addition to performances in Mamma Mia! and “Wicked,” Peluso took part in the Broadway productions “Assassins,” “Lestat,” “The Glorious Ones” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” as the New York Post notes.

His performance were not just limited to the Big Apple, however. Peluso also took his talents across the Atlantic to London where appeared in “Funny Girl,” “Show Boat,” and “The Woman in White.”

Linda Goodrich, interim chair of the school’s musical theatre program, posted a tribute to Peluso on Instagram.

The Michigan Musical Theatre family is heartbroken as we announce the passing of our dear family member/alum, the loving, charismatic, and divinely gifted Chris Peluso. Our hearts go out to his family.

Former co-star John Haas also posted a touching message regarding Peluso on Facebook:

I’m so very sad to hear about Chris Peluso’s passing and I’m so thankful to have shared the stage and barricade with him 15 years ago. He was such a beautiful light— remarkably talented, funny, and caring. Sending my love to his family and friends during this time. Rest in perfect peace, sweet man.

Peluso is survived by his wife Jessica Gomes and their two children, Aria Li and Caio Lian.

Information on a public memorial and celebration of his life is reportedly forthcoming according to Playbill.