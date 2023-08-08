BREAKING VIDEO: DC Police Officer Admitting “Non-Uniformed Police Will Have a Candy-Striped Barrell” and “When We Go Undercover as Antifa in the Crowd”

DC Police discuss going undercover as Antifa at J6 Protests.

A new January 6, 2021, video is making the rounds today. In this video at least two DC police officers are talking and you here one of them say this, “When we go undercover as Antifa in the crowd.”

This is further proof that the January 6 crowd was teeming with feds from numerous operatives from state, federal and local agencies.

DC Draino posted this on Twitter earlier today.

The video from January 6, 2021, was originally posted by Tank Man.

Another video making the rounds is police describing undercover police “with candy strip on the barrel and a wristband.”

The Gateway Pundit has written extensively about the dozens of known feds, FBI agents, undercover police, and state operatives working inside the massive Trump crowd on January 6.

Fed-Surrection Update: Rotten FBI Agents Even Befriended J6 Protester and Tried to Convince Him to Create or Use Molotov Cocktails

