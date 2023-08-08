BREAKING VIDEO: DC Police Officer Admitting “Non-Uniformed Police Will Have a Candy-Striped Barrell” and “When We Go Undercover as Antifa in the Crowd”

A new January 6, 2021, video is making the rounds today. In this video at least two DC police officers are talking and you here one of them say this, “When we go undercover as Antifa in the crowd.”

This is further proof that the January 6 crowd was teeming with feds from numerous operatives from state, federal and local agencies.

DC Draino posted this on Twitter earlier today.

🚨BREAKING: Cell phone video of DC officer on J6 saying “we go undercover as Antifa in the crowd” They’re ADMITTING it How many cops & federal agents were undercover that day? How many instigated violence & property destruction? Release the J6 tapes!

pic.twitter.com/X6seid2IdZ — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 8, 2023

The video from January 6, 2021, was originally posted by Tank Man.

Another video making the rounds is police describing undercover police “with candy strip on the barrel and a wristband.”

January 6th Was A Planned Deep State Coup Against The American People & This Video Probes It. It was a FEDsurrection

“Non uniformed officers will have a candy stripe on the barrel, and a wristband.”

Listen as Capitol Police identify their undercover officers in the Jan 6th… pic.twitter.com/Bei4DLsxqN — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 8, 2023

The Gateway Pundit has written extensively about the dozens of known feds, FBI agents, undercover police, and state operatives working inside the massive Trump crowd on January 6.