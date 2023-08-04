BREAKING: Ukrainian USV Drone Strike Hits Russian Black Sea Fleet Ship in Novorossiysk

by

A landing ship from the Russian Black Sea Fleet was reportedly hit by a USV drone early Friday morning.

The Ropucha-class landing ship (LST) Olenegorski Gornjak has since been photographed listing heavily.

A YouTube video alleges to show the on-board camera of the USV as it steers towards the LST and eventually detonates.

Clash Report on Twitter has numerous other angles of the ship and the alleged initial explosion:

 

