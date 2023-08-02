BREAKING: US Capitol Police Searching Senate Offices For Internal Threat… Possible Active Shooter… *Updated*

Senate staffers on Wednesday received a warning of an internal threat.

“Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here.” Capitol Police said on Wednesday afternoon.

No one is allowed to enter or exit the Senate buildings unless permitted by US Capitol Police.

There is a possible active shooter at Russel Senate Office Building.

“If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots.” Capitol Police said.

The Senate is on recess, so only staffers are busy working through August.

Senate staffers were told to move inside the nearest office, close, lock and stay away from external doors and windows.

Staffers were told to remain quiet and silence electronics.

Update: Original lookout was for man with body armor. And cops have found nothing

All three senate office buildings cleared.

