Breaking: President Trump Will Hold Rally with ‘Monumental Leaders’ in South Dakota Next Week

President Trump will hold a rally with “Monumental Leaders” next week on Friday, September 8, in Rapid City.

According to RSBN, President Trump join the South Dakota Republican Party for the Monumental Leaders Rally at “The Monument” in Rapid City.

Governor Kristi Noem tweeted out about Trump’s upcoming visit to the state.

Twitter/X was a boring place without @realDonaldTrump Welcome back, Mr. President! See you in South Dakota on September 8th 🇺🇸 — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) August 25, 2023

President Trump visited Mount Rushmore in South Dakota on July 4, 2020.

Trump delivered a powerful and timely speech on American exceptionalism and patriotism at Mount Rushmore on Independence Day Eve.

The 45th President spoke on our historical greatness and the many historic figures who shaped this great nation.

After the speech ended fireworks lit up the sky over Mount Rushmore.

Of course, the fake news New York Times called it “dark and divisive.”

Good Morning America even trashed the event.

The media can’t even report honestly on an Independence Day speech.