BREAKING: Identity of Jacksonville, Florida Mass Shooter Revealed – Footage Captures the Moment He Stormed into Dollar Store and Carried Out His “Racially-Motivated” Attack (VIDEO)

Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters officially revealed the name of the gunman who carried out a “racially motivated” shooting at a Dollar General store in the city on Saturday.

The gunman has been identified as 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter. Here is a photo of the dead suspect.

Moreover, WJXT4 captured exclusive footage of the racist madman shooting a woman in the car in the parking lot and then gunning down two men inside the Dollar Store.

WATCH:

Jacksonville Sheriff identifies Saturday’s General Dollar shooter as Ryan Palmeter, 21. Video shows him with AR-15, handgun, ballistics vest, gloves, mask. Shot woman in car in parking lot, then 2 men inside store. Sheriff calls manifesto “diary of a madman.” @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/UsSbG2GV44 — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) August 27, 2023

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the dead suspect lived with his parents in Clay County and wore a tactical vest, used a handgun, and had an AR-15-style weapon.

The shooter first tried to enter historically black Edward Waters College before getting turned away by security. He first fired his weapons outside the Dollar General before going inside and killed three black people before turning the gun on himself.

Palmeter also had swastikas on his AR-15 weapon.

Sheriff Waters went on to note the man was motivated by hatred of black people and authored several manifestos with the N word mentioned in them.

This shooting was racially motivated, he hated black people…he wanted to kill n******

#BREAKING: A racially motivated shooter shot and killed 3 black people in Jacksonville, Florida, before turning the gun on himself, Police announced. “He hated black people… He wanted to kill n*****s” pic.twitter.com/Kn8ezr9qwr — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) August 26, 2023

The FBI has said the mass shooting will be investigated as a “hate crime.”