Breaking: BRICS Alliance Admits Six New Members Including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Argentina, Ethiopia, Egypt and UAE – A Shot to US Dollar Dominance Thanks to Joe Biden



Leaders from the BRICS Alliance meet in 2018 including Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. The BRICs nations include – Brazil, Russia, India, and China and South Africa.

In March, South Africa’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor announced that Saudia Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Algeria, Argentina, Mexico, Nigeria, and other nations want to join BRICS Alliance. This is a direct threat to the West and US dollar dominance.

Via Kanekoa.

South Africa’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor says Saudia Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Algeria, Argentina, Mexico, Nigeria, and other nations want to join BRICS. Since the start of the US proxy war in Ukraine, BRICS nations have refused to https://t.co/p79OrHGWib… pic.twitter.com/j6LFKOtUjr — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 28, 2023

Was this always the plan for the Obama-Biden regime? To take down US dominance on the global stage? Because it sure looks like it.

Under Biden, the US leader who is openly mocked on the international stage, traditional U.S. allies are now aligning with China.

Saudi Arabia announced in March 2022 it was considering accepting the Chinese yuan instead of the US dollar in future transactions.

On Thursday South African leader President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been invited to join as full members of the BRICS Alliance in January of 2024.

Ramaphoso made the announcement on the final day of a summit of the international group that considers itself a counterweight to Western powers.

Aljazeera reported: