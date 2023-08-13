Blockbuster: Dan Goldman Admits Politics Behind Hunter Biden Sweetheart Plea Deal: Says Grant of Immunity Was Meant to Protect Biden From Prosecution by ‘Vindictive’ Trump (Video)

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), a former Trump impeachment prosecutor, gave a stunning explanation for why U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss gave Hunter Biden immunity in a failed plea agreement last month on tax and gun charges: To protect Biden from prosecution by a “vindictive” Donald Trump should he win the 2024 presidential election–thereby confirming that politics is indeed playing a role in decisions by Weiss and Attorney General Merrick Garland who appointed Weiss as special counsel on Friday in the Hunter Biden case. Goldman made his remarks Sunday morning on CNN’s State of the Union in an interview with host Jake Tapper.

The immunity deal, which was buried in the fifteenth paragraph of the gun charge diversion agreement, read:

“The United States agrees not to criminally prosecute Biden, outside of the terms of this Agreement, for any federal crimes encompassed by the attached Statement of Facts (Attachment A) and the Statement of Facts attached as Exhibit 1 to the Memorandum of Plea Agreement filed this same day. This Agreement does not provide any protection against prosecution for any future conduct by Biden or by any of his affiliated businesses.”

Goldman said:

“Now, in the ordinary course, you would not give immunity for other conduct than what is charged. But this is not the ordinary course, because you have a petty, vindictive bully running as the — for president on the Republican Party who will use revenge and weaponize the Department of Justice to potentially charge Hunter Biden. “So, even though I’m sure Hunter Biden has confidence that David Weiss will not charge him with additional crimes, they have no confidence that, if Donald Trump wins, that he would weaponize the Department of Justice to charge Hunter Biden, go back and charge him. “And that’s why this plea agreement has broken down, because of the threat of Donald Trump’s weaponization of the Department of Justice if he were to become president.”

"If Hunter Biden committed crimes, he should be charged with them." Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper about Attorney General Merrick Garland naming a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden following his plea deal collapse. @CNNSotu #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/7mOMPWFNrs — CNN (@CNN) August 13, 2023

CNN transcript excerpt: