Bill Barr GOES SILENT and REFUSES TO SAY if He Helped Jack Smith in the Biden Regime’s Latest Indictments of President Trump (Video)

Bill Barr ran to CNN after President Trump’s latest indictment earlier this week to cheer the end of free speech in America.

Bill Barr: I think it’s a legitimate case. I think, unlike the document case, it’s going to have issues of proof. It’s a more complicated case. They’re not attacking his First Amendment right. He can say whatever he wants, but that does not protect you from entering into a conspiracy. All conspiracies involve speech, and all fraud involves speech.

The entire case is built around the notion that government can control speech in America and can jail you if you step out of line. Free speech is the bedrock of democracy. Bill Barr ought to know that.

It is the most un-American case in US history.

Stephen Miller said it best. Miller described the dangers of the latest political indictment against Trump with Eric Bolling on Wednesday night,

Stephen Miller: This indictment says, and not so many words, that if we, the Department of Justice and prosecutors at the Department of Justice believe that you, as a citizen or as an elected official are not telling the truth as we recognize it that we can throw you in jail.

Bill Barr is open to destroying individual rights in the country rather than speak the truth on this case. He is even worse than we thought.

And now it appears Bill Barr is more than an innocent bystander.

Barr refuses to say if he was helping Jack Smith shoehorn unapproved speech charges against President Trump.

Conservative Treehouse reported:

Bill Barr is worse than we thought. He hid evidence in the Hunter Biden case, refused to investigate ANY voter fraud allegations, and now he is working dilligently to eliminate the right to free speech in America.

Bill Barr is a very bad person.