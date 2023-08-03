“Bidenomics is Working!” – Kamala Harris After Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Thursday traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin to promote Biden’s failed economic agenda dubbed “Bidenomics.”

Harris boarded Air Force Two en route to Kenosha as feeble Joe Biden hid at his Rehoboth Beach compound for the week.

Harris traveled to Wisconsin to raise money and to ‘brag’ about Joe Biden’s crappy economy.

“Bidenomics is working! It’s working!” Kamala Harris shouted after Fitch downgraded the US’s long-term credit rating to AA+ from AAA.

Bidenomics = High mortgage rates, high inflation rates, collapsed banks, expensive groceries, record high rent, and dwindling retirement accounts.

The popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage recently spiked to 7.22%!

The average payment on a $400,000 mortgage is $1,000 more per month than it was 2 years ago.

The average American family is paying $10,000 more for the same goods thanks to Bidenomics.

