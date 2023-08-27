Biden Team Re-writing Pro-life Law to Benefit Abortionists

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Scheme conscripts corporations into ‘machinery of death’

Joe Biden is warping the law adopted by Congress in order to require abortion support and advocacy from even those who oppose it, according to a new report.

The Washington Stand has documented how Biden is issuing new federal “rules” advancing the abortion industry’s interests under the guise of implementing a pro-life law.

“This is just a brazen attempt from this administration to force abortion even within a pro-life piece of legislation,” explained Roger Severino, vice president for Domestic Policy at The Heritage Foundation.

He was being interviewed on “Washington Watch” by former U.S. Rep. Jody Hice.

“Their creativity apparently knows no bounds when it comes to pushing abortion on the American people.”

The report explains that Biden has taken the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, intended to assure pregnant women of reasonable on-the-job accommodations related to “pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions” and issued a rule under it requiring employers with more than 15 workers to provide employees with “abortion-related leave.”

That essentially conscripts corporations into the nation’s “machinery of death,” the report said.

The Stand explains Biden is accomplishing the left’s political goals by redefining the words in the law.

Biden bureaucrats are insisting that the bill’s “definition of ‘pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions’ includes current pregnancy, past pregnancy, potential pregnancy, lactation (including breastfeeding and pumping), use of birth control, menstruation, infertility and fertility treatments, endometriosis, miscarriage, stillbirth, or having or choosing not to have an abortion, among other conditions.”

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said just months ago, “I want to say for the record, however, that under the act, under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission, the EEOC, could not — could not — issue any regulation that requires abortion leave, nor does the act permit the EEOC to require employers to provide abortions in violation of state law.”

Casey explained at the time, “This legislation would provide commonsense protections for pregnant workers, like extra bathroom breaks or a stool for workers who stand, so they can continue working while not putting extra strain on their pregnancies.”

The Stand report charged that Biden is turning the bill’s intent on its head.

Severino said, “The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act was a bill designed to protect pregnant workers. What is the opposite of pregnancy? Abortion. Yet this administration, through the EEOC’s proposed regulation, is saying that abortion is going to be a protected, enshrined right that workers will have a right to an accommodation even in pro-life states.”

He warned the Biden agenda promoters “going to recruit employers as part of this machinery of death.”

He said, “The Biden administration is taking something that is meant to protect life, the giving of life” and using it to promote procedures that kill.

Julie Marie Blake, of the ADF, added, “The new law is pro-life, certainly, but in the most holistic way possible: it exists to help every pregnant woman thrive in both her calling as a mother and her calling as a worker. But now, at the behest of the abortion industry, the Biden administration is trying to hitch an abortion mandate to this profoundly pro-woman, pro-life legislation.”

Kristan Hawkins, chief of Students for Life Action, told The Stand, “The Biden administration won’t be happy until abortion pervades every aspect of our lives, as evidenced by their attempt to sneak abortion — the ending of a new human life — into a program that is about the exact opposite: supporting the growth of a new human life.

“It doesn’t get much more backwards than that, but that’s exactly what we’ve seen time and again from this administration.”

Copyright 2023 WND News Center