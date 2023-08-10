Biden Regime’s Secret Nuke Deal with Iran? – US, Iran to Swap 5 American Detainees For $6 Billion in Frozen Assets

10% to the “Big Guy”?

The Biden Regime on Thursday announced a US, Iran prisoner swap in exchange for $6 billion in Iranian assets held in South Korea.

Is this the Biden Regime’s new, unwritten Iran nuke deal?

In 2018, it was revealed Barack Obama’s former Secretary of State, John Kerry had been secretly meeting with foreign officials to salvage Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

The Iran nuke deal allowed the terrorist regime to inspect its own nuclear weapons research site, conduct uranium enrichment, build advanced centrifuges, and buy ballistic missiles.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement gave Iran billions of dollars which were eventually used to fund attacks on the US.

President Trump withdrew from the pact calling it one of the worst deals he’s ever witnessed.

Former NSC Chief of Staff, CIA analyst, and House Intelligence Committee staff member Fred Fleitz said of the swap: “…this is part of a secret unwritten Biden Admin nuke deal with Iran that will also allow Iran to enrich uranium to the dangerous level of 60% U-235.”

“Congress needs to review this agreement under the law,” Fred Fleitz added.

“Question: How can the Biden administration implement a new nuclear agreement with Iran that is far more dangerous than the Obama administration’s 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement and avoid criticism of the agreement from the American public and Congress?” Fred Fleitz wrote in an American Greatness article last week.

“Answer: Negotiate a secret, oral nuclear agreement with Iran so there is nothing for the American people and Congress to see.” Feitz said.

Today the Biden admin announced a US/Iran prisoner swap in exchange for $6 billion in Iranian assets held in South Korea.

As I wrote in my recent @theamgreatness op-ed, this is part of a secret, unwritten Biden admin nuke deal with Iran that will also allow Iran to enrich… https://t.co/Fu5w862UR1 — Fred Fleitz (@FredFleitz) August 10, 2023

Five American detainees in Iran will be exchanged for $6 billion in Iranian government assets that are currently under US sanctions.

Under the proposed agreement, Iran will only be allowed to buy food and other humanitarian needs with the funds.

Who actually believes this?

NBC News reported:

Five Americans imprisoned in Iran have been placed under house arrest in the first step of a planned prisoner exchange between Tehran and Washington that will include the release of roughly $6 billion in Iranian government assets blocked under U.S. sanctions, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter. If the proposed agreement goes through, Iran will be allowed to access the funds only to buy food, medicine or other humanitarian purposes, in accordance with existing U.S. sanctions against the country. Under the agreement, which could take weeks to carry out, Qatar’s central bank will oversee the funds, the sources said. Several of the detained Americans were taken on Thursday from their cells in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison to a location in the capital where they will remain under house arrest until the prisoner exchange occurs. One of the Americans was apparently already under house arrest before Thursday, a lawyer for one of the detainees and the other sources said. In the past, Americans and other foreign inmates due to be freed have been put under house arrest before their transfer abroad. The U.S. government has identified three American citizens held in Iran — Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi and Morad Tahbaz. There are two additional Americans being held in Iran, but their families have chosen not to identify them publicly, the White House National Security Council said.

Biden’s prisoner swap has Obama’s name all over it.

In January of 2016, Barack Obama sent $400 million in Euros and Swiss Francs to Iran on unmarked cargo planes — the very same day, Tehran agreed to release 4 Americans who were being held.

An additional $1.3 billion of cash was sent to Iran as payment on ‘estimated interest’ on so-called Iranian cash that the US had been holding since the 1970’s.

Obama lied and claimed the cash payments to Iran were not a ransom payment.

Iran was then able to use part of that $1.7 billion in cash that their buddy Obama sent them to fund the $80 million bounty on Trump’s head.

More from ABC News: