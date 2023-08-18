Biden Ignores Questions as Reporters Herded From Room at Camp David (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday hosted a first-ever trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at Camp David in Maryland.

Biden awkwardly greeted the Japanese Prime Minister and South Korean President.

‘You guys missing lunch?’ Joe Biden asked them as they arrived at Camp David.

WATCH:

“Our countries are stronger and the world will be safer as we stand together. And I know this is a belief that all three share,” Biden said at the beginning of the summit.

Biden refused to answer any questions after a brief meeting.

“We’re gonna politely ask the press to leave,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden refuses to engage with the press amid multiple crises at home and abroad.

So far Joe Biden has callously brushed off questions on the deadly Maui wildfires.

Biden also refuses to answer questions on documents released by House Republicans revealing his bribery schemes involving his son Hunter.