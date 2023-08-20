Biden Family Attorneys Lobbied Justice Department to Prosecute IRS Whistleblowers Instead of Hunter

Hunter Biden’s lawyers leaked the entire case file related to the DOJ’s 5-year investigation and it’s a sight to behold.

More shocking news about Hunter Biden’s backroom wheeling and dealing on the sweetheart plea deal has been revealed by The New York Times.

The New York Times and Politico both published leaked documents revealing new information about Hunter Biden’s case and the inner workings at the Justice Department.

According to The New York Times, Hunter Biden’s lawyers lobbied the Justice Department to prosecute the IRS whistleblowers instead of Joe Biden’s criminal son Hunter!

Hunter’s original sweetheart plea deal was derailed by news of the IRS whistleblowers, according to the leaked documents.

“Now, the IRS agents and their Republican allies say they believe the evidence they brought forward, at the precise time they did, played a role in influencing the outcome, a claim senior law enforcement officials dispute,” The Time reported.

Weiss demanded guilty pleas from Hunter on two misdemeanor tax charges just days after explosive insider information about political bias was revealed by IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley.

The Times also revealed Hunter’s lawyers lobbied to have the DOJ prosecute the IRS whistleblowers instead of Hunter.

“While Mr. Biden’s legal team agrees that the IRS agents affected the deal, his lawyers have contended to the Justice Department that by disclosing details about the investigation to Congress, they broke the law and should be prosecuted,” according to The Times.