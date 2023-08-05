Backpage Founder Commits Suicide Ahead of Federal Trial

Backpage founder Jim Larkin committed suicide this week ahead of his federal trial.

Larkin, 74, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Larkin took his life on Monday ahead of his criminal trial for facilitating prostitution and money laundering with his online ‘classified ads’ website Backpage.com.

In 2018, the Justice Department seized Backpage.com and charged 7 individuals, including Larkin, with a 93-count federal indictment.

“The seven defendants charged in the indictment are Michael Lacey, 69, of Paradise Valley, Arizona; James Larkin, 68, of Paradise Valley, Arizona; Scott Spear, 67, of Scottsdale, Arizona; John E. “Jed” Brunst, 66, of Phoenix, Arizona; Daniel Hyer, 49, of Dallas, Texas; Andrew Padilla, 45, of Plano, Texas and Jaala Joye Vaught, 37, of Addison, Texas.” the DOJ said.

“The Justice Department today announced the seizure of Backpage.com, the Internet’s leading forum for prostitution ads, including ads depicting the prostitution of children. Additionally, seven individuals have been charged in a 93-count federal indictment with the crimes of conspiracy to facilitate prostitution using a facility in interstate or foreign commerce, facilitating prostitution using a facility in interstate or foreign commerce, conspiracy to commit money laundering, concealment money laundering, international promotional money laundering, and transactional money laundering.” the DOJ said in 2018.

Larkin is survived by his wife and their 6 kids.

