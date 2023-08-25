Atlanta Residents Go Wild and Scream “Free Trump” As His Motorcade Rolls Through Urban Neighborhoods (VIDEO)

As Trump’s motorcade left the Fulton County Jail, his motorcade was met by hundreds of Atlanta residents lining up the street to catch of glimpse of the 45th president.

Videos on Twitter show residents of Atlanta ecstatic that Trump’s motorcade was driving through their neglected neighborhoods.

Many of the residents were heard on video shouting, “Free Trump.”

WATCH:

Donald Trump driving through the urban, poor neighborhoods of Atlanta after his arrest & mugshot. What happens next will shock you. Trump gives people hope. Libs want this video deleted. The media want it censored. You know what to do… 👊🏼 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AcEkYykC1s — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 25, 2023

This is going to backfire in a big way. Urban parts of Atlanta scream “Free Trump!!” As his motorcade passes through pic.twitter.com/pVqofnyThO — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) August 25, 2023

Democrats would want you to believe that the urban parts of Atlanta are chanting “lock him up” however the exact opposite is occurring and residents are gleefully shouting “free Trump.”

Before Trump was booked his supporters also lined up in the streets.

LOOK:

FULTON COUNTY- Police have blocked off the entire road leading up to the jail. Huge media presence and large groups of Trump supporters holding “Trump did nothing wrong” and “Lock Biden Up” signs are standing across the street. pic.twitter.com/krQ1NSvvl2 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 24, 2023

