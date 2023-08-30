Assailant Armed with Two Hammers Arrested After Smashing Glass Doors on St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna During Syrian Protest

An assailant armed with hammers smashed the doors of St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna, Austria on Sunday during a Syrian protest in the area.

The man smashed the glass doors of the historic cathedral with his hammers.

He was quickly arrested.

Via Intolerance against Christians.

On 27.08 in the evening, on the fringes of a Syrian protest, a glass door of the St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna was smashed with a hammer. The police, who were present due to the rally scheduled for the evening, immediately arrested the perpetrator armed with two hammers. The man was taken to the hospital, in case he was suffering from psychosis – the police considered a connection with the demonstration unlikely. Cathedral priest, Toni Faber, said he would make sure on Monday that there are no other damages. .