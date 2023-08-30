Assailant Armed with Two Hammers Arrested After Smashing Glass Doors on St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna During Syrian Protest

by
Man arrested after hammer attack on St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna. via Heute.at

An assailant armed with hammers smashed the doors of St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna, Austria on Sunday during a Syrian protest in the area.

The man smashed the glass doors of the historic cathedral with his hammers.

He was quickly arrested.

Via Intolerance against Christians.

On 27.08 in the evening, on the fringes of a Syrian protest, a glass door of the St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna was smashed with a hammer. The police, who were present due to the rally scheduled for the evening, immediately arrested the perpetrator armed with two hammers. The man was taken to the hospital, in case he was suffering from psychosis – the police considered a connection with the demonstration unlikely.

Cathedral priest, Toni Faber, said he would make sure on Monday that there are no other damages. .

Majestic St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna, Austria

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.