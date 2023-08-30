Arizona Firm Operated by Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma’s Brother Acquires Majority Stake in Runbeck Election Services – Company Runs Early Voting in Maricopa County

An Arizona investment firm closely linked to Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma has acquired a majority stake in Runbeck Election Services, the third-party company that is contracted for mail-in ballots in Maricopa County elections.

Toma has come under fire in the past when it was discovered that Runbeck President And COO Jeff Ellington chairs a company affiliated with Toma’s Family.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on the shady connection between Runbeck and Ben Toma in the aftermath of the stolen Arizona midterm election that was riddled with corruption.

Many questions surround what really goes on at the secretive far-left private company that is running elections in Maricopa County.

Runbeck could currently be facing potential legal action from Arizona legislators over a refusal to comply with public records requests related to a legislative investigation. Kari Lake’s attorneys are also suing Runbeck for public records related to Lake’s lawsuit against the stolen election. However, State Rep. Alex Kolodin says he is “cautiously optimistic” that this will no longer be needed.

Arizona Daily Independent reports:

Lincoln Shields, a subsidiary of Black Mountain Investment Company, acquired a majority stake in Runbeck Election Services on August 18, 2023, according to their recent announcement. The transaction will provide Runbeck with a capital infusion the company says will allow it to expand its services and offerings. Black Mountain is an Arizona based investment firm involved in a number of different sectors of the economy. Its CEO is Mihai Toma, whose family escaped the communists in Romania. Toma’s brother Ben serves as Arizona’s Speaker of the House, and has been a vocal advocate for election integrity measures, including several he introduced himself to improve both the transparency and accountability of Arizona’s elections process. Both Speaker Toma and Senate President Warren Petersen have also supported the legal challenges launched by 2022 Attorney General nominee Abe Hamadeh. “This is obviously good news for election reformers, because you’ve got this family that knows what the radical left is all about, and they are going to be in a position to safeguard and hopefully improve an important part of the election process.” said one excited Arizona election observer. “Imagine how bad you would feel if George Soros bought the company. Now flip it 180 degrees because the opposite just happened. That’s how good you should feel.”

Arizona State Rep Alex Kolodin, who is leading the charge in obtaining elections records from Runbeck, told The Gateway Pundit, “I am cautiously optimistic about the potential for this change in ownership to translate into meaningful actions that make Runbeck’s processes more transparent and secure.”

Republican voters and politicians must leverage Toma’s involvement in the company and push him to clean Runbeck up. However, this could mean Arizona never gets rid of mail-in ballots.

Contact Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma to demand transparency and answers from Runbeck.