Argentina: Javier Milei, Right-Wing Candidate, Wins Primary Elections and Deals Historic Defeat to Leftists

Javier Milei, a right-wing candidate for president of Argentina, won the primaries held on Sunday, August 13th. He dealt a historic defeat to all the leftist political forces that govern the country.

With this result, Milei will run in the elections on October 22nd, 2023.

According to official data, with more than 97% of the votes counted, Milei won 30% of the votes. The center-right coalition “Juntos por el Cambio” came in second with 28%.

The leftist parties of the coalition of President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Kirchner received 27%.

Milei’s incredible performance in the primaries frustrated researchers and political scientists. They argued that Javier Milei had no chance of success in the primaries.

A fierce critic of socialism, Javier Milei is known for his positions against the ideals of the left-wing political spectrum in Argentina. He describes himself as an “anarcho-capitalist” and is a supporter of former US President Donald Trump and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Milei celebró su victoria en las PASO y decretó 'el fin del modelo de la casta' https://t.co/EIacEEGtrL — Javier Milei (@JMilei) August 14, 2023

In his speech after the primary results, Milei promised to turn to the left and put an end to Argentina’s “parasitic, corrupt and useless political caste.”

Javier Milei told his audience: