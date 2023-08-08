Anheuser-Busch Heir Says His Ancestors Would be ‘Rolling Over in Their Graves’ Over Dylan Mulvaney Campaign (VIDEO)

Billy Busch, the heir to Anheuser-Busch, was recently asked in an interview about the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco and said that his ancestors would be ‘rolling over in their graves’ over this.

He made a point to say that they weren’t against gay people but viewed that as a personal matter.

He also repeatedly says that they loved this country because it was a free country.

Townhall reports:

Anheuser-Busch Heir Weighs in on Dylan Mulvaney Ad Billy Busch, the heir of Anheuser-Busch, said in an interview that his ancestors would be “rolling over in their graves” over the company’s partnership with “transgender” influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Busch made the remarks in an interview with TMZ host Harvey Levin on Friday. According to Fox2Now, Busch has been on a publicity tour for his new book, Family Reigns: The Extraordinary Rise and Epic Fall of an American Dynasty. During the conversation, Levin asked Busch for his thoughts on Bud Light’s controversy with “transgender” influencer Mulvaney. “I think my family, my ancestors, would be rolling over in their graves. They were very patriotic. They loved this country and what it stood for. They believed that transgender, gays, that sort of thing, was all a very personal issue. They loved this country because it is a free country and people are allowed to do what they want. But it was never meant to be on a beer can and never meant to be pushed into people’s faces,” Busch said in the interview. “So, they would have never marketed their brands that way.”

See the video below:

Anheuser-Busch heir Billy Busch says his ancestors would have “rolled over in their graves” if they saw Bud Light marketing their product with a transgender influencer. The suicide of this once great American company has been a sight to behold.

pic.twitter.com/jUNgtUSwQr — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) August 7, 2023

The brand has been destroyed.

This is what just one or two woke employees can do to a once great company.