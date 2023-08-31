America First Legal Obtains Over 1,000 Emails Between VP Biden and Rosemont Seneca: Mockingbird Media Collusion, Favors for Friends, and More

It seems more and more evident that Joe Biden flat out lied to the American people on the 2020 debate stage, among other times, when he said he had no association with his son’s business.

The Gateway Pundit has previously reported on emails from Hunter’s laptop revealed by Jon Herold of Badlands Media that outlined negotiations between Hunter Biden’s firm, Rosemont Seneca, former Clinton aide Sally Painter’s Blue Star Strategies, and Burisma’s Vadym Pozharskyi in which Pozharskyi expressed his “final goals” for their agreement:

“…to formulate a list of deliverables, including, but not limited to: a concrete course of actions, incl. meetings/communications resulting in high-ranking US officials in Ukraine (US Ambassador) and in US publicly or in private communication/comment expressing their “positive opinion” and supportof Nikolay/Burisma to the highest level of decision makers here in Ukraine.“

That email thread also disclosed that Pozharskyi would wire a $60,000 retainer “today” and asked “BS”, likely Blue Star, to countersign their agreement.

Just a few weeks later, Joe Biden flew to Ukraine for the infamous “son-of-a-bitch was fired” meeting with then Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

This is, of course, a drop in the bucket of evidence that has come to light suggesting that both Joe and Hunter Biden are acting as foreign agents with their deals between Ukrainian companies, Russian oligarchs and politicians, and the Chinese Communist Party, among others.

And now there’s more…

Today, America First Legal (AFL) disclosed in a press release that they have obtained “over 1,000 emails between Rosemont Seneca and the Office of the Vice (OVP) President” from the National Archives via a lawsuit. AFL started the thread on X by saying “the sheer volume of emails exchanged between Hunter and his associates at Rosemont Seneca and the Office of the Vice President is telling in itself.”

The White House asserted executive privilege to withhold 200 emails because “release would disclose confidential advice between the President and his advisors, or between such advisors.” So the American people cannot know what is in those emails but a private business that has no direct role in the U.S. government is acceptable as a party to these emails? If the emails below are what they could release, we are all dying to know what they can’t!

/1🚨BREAKING — We obtained new docs from our lawsuit against the National Archives revealing over 1,000 emails between Rosemont Seneca and the Office of Vice President. See how Hunter’s private business dealings commingled with the official business of the Obama White House. ⤵️ — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) August 30, 2023

Party Like a Rock-Star

Among the emails involving the name “Rosemont Seneca” was a 2011 guest list for the China State Luncheon where Devon Archer of Rosemont Seneca was in attendance. He was sent a letter by Vice President Biden the next day stating, “I apologize for not getting a chance to talk to you at the luncheon yesterday. I was having trouble getting away from hosting President Hu.” The typed letter included a hand-written post script saying “Happy you guys are together”, likely referring to Archer and Hunter Biden.

An article from the Free Beacon in May 2023 revealed that Eric Schwerin of Rosemont Seneca “initiated contact with the vice president’s top aides to get an associate into the 2010 State Department lunch with senior Chinese Communist Party officials.”

Other emails obtained by AFL from the lawsuit included “White House events that Hunter Biden attended or requested tickets for guests including the 2011 White House Easter Egg Roll and the June 7, 2011 State Arrival Ceremony for the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr. Angela Merkel” and guest lists from the 2009-2011 St. Patrick’s Day White House reception and United Kingdom State Dinner and State visit in March 2012. There were also requests from Hunter for Vice President Biden’s signature on photographs.

A Favor for a ‘Guy From Apple’

One of the emails in the documents obtained by AFL revealed that lobbyist Doug Davenport reached out to Rosemont Seneca’s Eric Schwerin for “last-minute tickets for a Christmas White House tour for his ‘guy from Apple.'” Schwerin wrote back to Davenport “yes, you do need it for the public tour if they are going to the front of the line – which is the only way we can get it done.”

Rosemont Seneca reached out directly to the OVP to ask for the last-minute “big favor for Hunter” to get their associates into the Christmas White House tour.

On another occassion, the Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel at Third Point, a hedge fund founded by Dan Loeb, a Democrat billionaire that Hunter and associates were invested in, reached out for a favor: “my daughter and mother are going to DC on Aug 10-14th. Is there any chance they can see the White House while they are there?” According to AFL, emails on Hunter’s laptop reveal that he was helping Third Point “raise billions of dollars from China’s sovereign wealth fund, CIC.”

Mockingbird Media Collusion

In one email exchange between Schwerin and Kate Bedingfield from the OVP about a “negative story on Hunter or Joe Biden” from Bloomberg reporter Margaret Talev, Schwerin writes:

“I would just urge her (as I know you are doing) that there is no new news there. And even if she uses it – she should avoid getting into past stories (Navy, etc) that have nothing to do with this.”

To which Bedingfield responds:

“Absolutely — we have had two conversations about it — she will only use if her editors hold a gun to hear [sic] head. She absolutely will not do the second thing.”

A Wall Street Journal reporter asked the White House if a story about Hunter Biden being on the board of Burisma was counter to Joe Biden’s anti-corruption message:

In response, Schwerin provided the White House with quotes from both Hunter and another member of the Burisma board, former Polish President Kwasniewski.

At one point in the ménage trois between Eric Schwerin of Rosemont Seneca, Kate Bedingfield of the OVP and Bloomberg reporter Margaret Talev, Talev assured her “she’s doing everything she can to not use [the interview]”. Bedingfield, in an email to Hunter’s business partner, then said “I will have a transcript soon but my quick notes on his answer are: No one has any doubt about my record on corruption, I don’t talk to my son about his business and my children don’t talk to me about mine..”

I guess Eric Schwerin of Rosemont Seneca talking to Kate Bedingfield of the Office of the Vice President discussing potentially damaging stories that they’re trying to squash isn’t “technically” Joe Biden talking to Hunter Biden about business.