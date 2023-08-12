Alabama Special Education Teacher Arrested for ‘Sending Explicit Video’ to 17-Year-Old

An Alabama special education teacher has been arrested for sending an “explicit video” to a 17-year-old student.

On August 9, law enforcement was alerted that Franklin County Schools employee Timothy Mark Wells had sent the inappropriate video to the teenager.

Wells is a special education teacher at Phil Campbell High School.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) obtained the video and issued a warrant for the teacher.

News 19 reports, “Wells admitted to sending the video to someone under 18 years old while being interviewed by officers.”

Wells turned himself into the Franklin County Detention Center on Friday morning.

The disgraced teacher is charged with being a School Employee Distributing or Soliciting Obscene Material to or from a Student and Distributing Harmful Materials to Minors.

Franklin County School Superintendent Greg Hamilton told News 19 that Wells has been placed on administrative leave.

“I am aware of the on-going investigation. I find the allegations deeply concerning. The education, welfare, and safety of the students of Franklin County are top priorities of the Franklin County Board of Education. I cannot discuss specific details or personnel matters,” Hamilton told local station WAFF.

It remains unclear if there are additional victims. The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities told the local station that Wells will be issued a bond by a Franklin County judge.