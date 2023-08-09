After Years of Pro-Criminal Policies, Democrat D.C. Councilman Urges National Guard Intervention Over Surging Capital Violence (VIDEO)

by

Following several years during which the D.C. Council championed pro-criminal and anti-police measures, Ward 8 Democrat Councilmember Trayon White has sounded the alarm on the alarming crime rates in the District.

He has made a pressing appeal to deploy the National Guard as a part of a multifaceted strategy to counteract the soaring violent crime in the nation’s capital.

Addressing the media on Tuesday near the haunting backdrop of Saturday’s mass shooting on Good Hope Road, White emphasized the dire need for the entire community to rally together against the spiraling violence, which resulted in a 28% spike in homicides this year.

As part of the proposed measures to combat the rising threat, he advocated for deploying the National Guard to patrol D.C. streets.

“The crime is out of control and getting worse by the day. We must declare an emergency regarding the crime and violence in our neighborhoods and act urgently. It may be time to call on the National Guard to protect the children and innocent people that are losing their lives to this senselessness,” said White.

“I am tired of burying our children. We are too comfortable with the state of our city. We must take action to gain control and protect our residents. Law enforcement is only one part of how we combat public safety issues. It will take all of us to heal our community.

“I am calling on the community and its stakeholders to join us for a shooting response to speak out against the violence in our city. Elected officials cannot solve this alone. This effort requires the input and cooperation of parents, students, churches, businesses, civic associations, and even those responsible for the violence. We all must do this together. I stand ready to make our streets safe for all who walk them, not only in Ward 8, but across the District,” he continued.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.