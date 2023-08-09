After Years of Pro-Criminal Policies, Democrat D.C. Councilman Urges National Guard Intervention Over Surging Capital Violence (VIDEO)

Following several years during which the D.C. Council championed pro-criminal and anti-police measures, Ward 8 Democrat Councilmember Trayon White has sounded the alarm on the alarming crime rates in the District.

He has made a pressing appeal to deploy the National Guard as a part of a multifaceted strategy to counteract the soaring violent crime in the nation’s capital.

Addressing the media on Tuesday near the haunting backdrop of Saturday’s mass shooting on Good Hope Road, White emphasized the dire need for the entire community to rally together against the spiraling violence, which resulted in a 28% spike in homicides this year.

As part of the proposed measures to combat the rising threat, he advocated for deploying the National Guard to patrol D.C. streets.

“The crime is out of control and getting worse by the day. We must declare an emergency regarding the crime and violence in our neighborhoods and act urgently. It may be time to call on the National Guard to protect the children and innocent people that are losing their lives to this senselessness,” said White.

“I am tired of burying our children. We are too comfortable with the state of our city. We must take action to gain control and protect our residents. Law enforcement is only one part of how we combat public safety issues. It will take all of us to heal our community.

“I am calling on the community and its stakeholders to join us for a shooting response to speak out against the violence in our city. Elected officials cannot solve this alone. This effort requires the input and cooperation of parents, students, churches, businesses, civic associations, and even those responsible for the violence. We all must do this together. I stand ready to make our streets safe for all who walk them, not only in Ward 8, but across the District,” he continued.

WATCH: