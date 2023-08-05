Actress-Comedian Roseanne Barr Joins Forces with Anti-Woke Retail Company “Publicsq” for New Show on Elon Musk’s Rebranded Platform “X”

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Actress-comedian Roseanne Barr has signed a six-figure deal with the anti-woke retail company Publicsq to launch a new show on Elon Musk’s rebranded platform, X (formerly Twitter), according to a report from the New York Post.

Publicsq, an online marketplace that brands itself as an alternative for conservatives against woke companies like Amazon and the advertiser behind Tucker on Twitter, has teamed up with Barr for a project that promises to be as “provocative” as it is engaging.

Though the exact format is not yet determined, it could include a written monologue or sketch comedy, with a runtime of at least half an hour, and a frequency of monthly airings, according to sources.

“Hi, it’s Roseanne Barr, and I’m so excited to be partnering with Public Square to use a free speech platform like Twitter to do a show where comedy is legal again,” Barr announced in a video posted on Twitter Friday.

The collaboration represents a significant addition to Elon Musk’s Platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Musk, an advocate for unrestricted dialogue and a critic of cancel culture, has been seeking more original content for the site. Barr’s new show fits into this vision perfectly, embodying Musk’s commitment to free speech and diverse viewpoints.

“We’re followers of Elon, and it’s pretty evident to us that whatever we want goes,” Barr told On The Money.

She further described the endeavor as “a great way for people to fight back against totalitarianism,” reflecting her belief in the power of free speech and open dialogue.

Sources with knowledge of how the union of these strangest of bedfellows came together point to YouTube’s decision to remove a video from its website in which Barr joked about holocaust denialism and Jews controlling the media. Barr herself is Jewish.

YouTube said the video — which was uploaded to comedian Theo Von’s channel — violated its hate speech policies and prevented him from uploading new content for a week.

Amid the controversy, Musk backed Von’s support for Barr and chimed in, “Comedy is legal on this platform!”

While neither Barr nor Publicsq has spoken with anyone at X about possible limits on what topics the comedian will tackle, they said they believe their new program will be in line with the site’s moderation policy.

“Elon’s push since he bought Twitter is all about free speech — he stands by comedy, which is a crucial part of the First Amendment,” Barr’s son Jake Pentland told On The Money.

Barr has been in the headlines the past few days for criticizing the left. Below are some of her recent tweets:

