Actress-Comedian Roseanne Barr Joins Forces with Anti-Woke Retail Company “Publicsq” for New Show on Elon Musk’s Rebranded Platform “X”

Actress-comedian Roseanne Barr has signed a six-figure deal with the anti-woke retail company Publicsq to launch a new show on Elon Musk’s rebranded platform, X (formerly Twitter), according to a report from the New York Post.

Publicsq, an online marketplace that brands itself as an alternative for conservatives against woke companies like Amazon and the advertiser behind Tucker on Twitter, has teamed up with Barr for a project that promises to be as “provocative” as it is engaging.

Though the exact format is not yet determined, it could include a written monologue or sketch comedy, with a runtime of at least half an hour, and a frequency of monthly airings, according to sources.

“Hi, it’s Roseanne Barr, and I’m so excited to be partnering with Public Square to use a free speech platform like Twitter to do a show where comedy is legal again,” Barr announced in a video posted on Twitter Friday.

I couldn’t be more excited to start a show right here on X!@elonmusk has said that “Comedy is legal” on his site. We will certainly be taking advantage of that! Thank you to @officialpsq for standing up for the first amendment! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Zpsrj1sPLh — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 4, 2023

The collaboration represents a significant addition to Elon Musk’s Platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Musk, an advocate for unrestricted dialogue and a critic of cancel culture, has been seeking more original content for the site. Barr’s new show fits into this vision perfectly, embodying Musk’s commitment to free speech and diverse viewpoints.

“We’re followers of Elon, and it’s pretty evident to us that whatever we want goes,” Barr told On The Money.

She further described the endeavor as “a great way for people to fight back against totalitarianism,” reflecting her belief in the power of free speech and open dialogue.

From New York Post:

Sources with knowledge of how the union of these strangest of bedfellows came together point to YouTube’s decision to remove a video from its website in which Barr joked about holocaust denialism and Jews controlling the media. Barr herself is Jewish. YouTube said the video — which was uploaded to comedian Theo Von’s channel — violated its hate speech policies and prevented him from uploading new content for a week. Amid the controversy, Musk backed Von’s support for Barr and chimed in, “Comedy is legal on this platform!” While neither Barr nor Publicsq has spoken with anyone at X about possible limits on what topics the comedian will tackle, they said they believe their new program will be in line with the site’s moderation policy. “Elon’s push since he bought Twitter is all about free speech — he stands by comedy, which is a crucial part of the First Amendment,” Barr’s son Jake Pentland told On The Money.

Barr has been in the headlines the past few days for criticizing the left. Below are some of her recent tweets:

I knew the Biden corruption news was spreading…. Every time it trends Trump gets indicted. They think we don’t see it. https://t.co/mbjWJo8rRJ — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 1, 2023

My favorite current (there’s so many it changes hourly) liberal hypocritical talking point is “you’re obsessed with charging Hunter Biden with crimes- he isn’t the president so why does it matter? Focus on the man in the White House if you have a problem” — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 2, 2023

Arrest Trump for not stopping three full seconds at a stop sign in 1994! https://t.co/8yeLGFdnFJ — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 31, 2023

Ann thinks that the media reporting the Steele Dossier as real and the Hunter Biden laptop as a conspiracy theory is a conspiracy theory you guys. How did she type this without choking

On her Adam’s apple? https://t.co/nyMmZFWbSO — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 30, 2023

Some guys have all the luck. And by luck I mean the DOJ, the FBI, China, the White House, CIA, the media, and pedo child trafficking satanists. Trump

only has the support of Americans that aren’t batshit crazy. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 3, 2023