79-Year-Old Farmer Tortured and Murdered One Day After “Kill the Boer” Rally – Musk: “They Are Openly Pushing for Genocide of White People in South Africa”

The day after radical leftist Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema sang the “struggle song” “Kill the Boer” in Johannesburg’s full 90.000 seat FNB Stadium, a 79-year old farmer was brutally murdered and his wife severely injured. Elon Musk said “they are openly pushing for genocide” in South Africa.

There were already 5 farm attacks in four days before Malema’s inflammatory speech, as Gateway reported. The day after the speech, on July 30, 79-year-old farmer Theo Bekker was brutally tortured and murdered on a farm in the Grootvlei area in Mpumalanga province (formerly known as East Transvaal). He was severely beaten with a pipe before his throat was slit. The four attackers, between 16 and 19, then severely assaulted his wife, Marlinda. The attackers fled with four firearms in Marlinda’s vehicle before losing control of the vehicle and crashing. All four were arrested.

On August 1, an elderly male victim was murdered in Biesiesvlei, North West province, after the front door was broken down, according to Afriforum security spokesman Jacques Broodryk. There were 9 farm attacks and 2 murders July 22-30, Broodryk said.

9 Farm Attacks and 2 murders in 1 week. @afriforum pic.twitter.com/mZ407kp6SZ — Jacques Broodryk (@JacquesBroodryk) August 2, 2023

Elon Musk called out the push “for genocide of white people in South Africa” and asked why President Cyril Ramaphosa says nothing. While usually politically outspoken, the richest man in the world Musk usually also “says nothing” about the scourge of farm murders in his home country of South Africa.

They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa. @CyrilRamaphosa, why do you say nothing? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2023

Afrikaner civil rights organisation AfriForum has sued former ANC Youth League leader Malema numerous times for singing the “stuggle song” Kill the Boer, which the South African Equality Court has ruled is not “hate speech.” This month, AfriForum succeeded in court against the African Human Rights Commission, as Gateway reported, getting the “traditional” ANC song recognized as Hate Speech.

AfriForum head Kallie Kriel said they will appeal the Equality Court verdict on 4 September.

Kill the Boer: @AfriForum will tackle @Julius_S_Malema and the @EFFSouthAfrica's hate speech in the Supreme Court of Appeal on 4 September. This court case forms part of AfriForum’s strategy to oppose Malema’s racist and polarizing actions on three fronts, namely, through legal… pic.twitter.com/1jt9ELK48f — Kallie Kriel (@kalliekriel) August 1, 2023

In his book “Kill the Boer“, AfriForum spokesman Ernst Roets showed how farm attacks and murders spike after important rallies where politicians like Malema and former President Jacob Zuma sing “Kill the Boer” and other violent “stuggle songs.”

Responding to Malema's "Kill the Boer, kill the farmer". After the chant, several farmers were attacked on their farms in South Africa. 79-year-old farmer, Theo Bekker was brutally murdered. He was severely beaten before his throat was slit. Please spread the word!@afriforum pic.twitter.com/MT62yCjDcQ — Ernst Roets (@ErnstRoets) August 2, 2023

President Ramaphosa is “not just silent”, Roets said, “he has openly denied the problem when he spoke in New York 2018. He said there are no farm killings in South Africa.”

This critical issue must be addressed, not denied as @TheDemocrats favor.@afriforum and the broader @solidariteit network are critical in the fight for minority rights in South Africa. We were proud to host @ErnstRoets previously, and we look forward to having him back! https://t.co/2CSmkNZl1E — New York Young Republican Club 🇺🇸🗽 (@NYYRC) July 31, 2023

The New York Young Republicans hosted Roets 2022 and posted in support of Afriforum.