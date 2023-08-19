60-Year-Old Asian Man Brutally Murdered In Carjacking In Democrat-Run Philadelphia (VIDEO)

Philadelphia, the city of “Brotherly Love.” Well, not so for 60-year-old Peter Chan, who was brutally murdered in a carjacking this week.

Via Fox29:

PHILADELPHIA – A man has died after police say he was carjacked and beaten by two suspects who pulled up on a dirt bike while he was sitting in his car in Northern Liberties. It happened around 9:40 p.m. at North 3rd and Cambridge Streets. Police say the victim, identified as 60-year-old Peter Chan, was sitting inside his parked Toyota Highlander when two masked suspects approached on a dirt bike. One of the suspects pulled Chan out of the driver’s seat and an altercation ensued. Police arrived on the scene and found Chan on the ground and bleeding from the head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. One of the suspects fled the scene on the dirt bike, while the other drove off in the victim’s car.

According to Fox 29, Peter Chan and his wife have lived there for 10 years. He has been described as hard-working and honest.

Mr. Chan was helping his wife practice driving. She had momentarily left and when she returned, she saw her husband down on the ground. He was injured very badly and died at the hospital. Mrs. Chan also expressed concerns about the police response being slow and how it affected Mr. Chan in getting the emergency care he needed.

BREAKING: 2023 Toyota Highlander taken in deadly Philadelphia carjacking, at 9:50PM off 3rd & Girard Ave, found in Camden’s Fairview Village section. It had tracking technology. ⁦⁦@PhillyPolice ⁦@PPDAviation⁩ up searching found it. Chinatown man,60,owner killed 1/2 pic.twitter.com/HltWJB2W94 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) August 18, 2023

Police described the horrific carjacking and murder to local media:

2/2 LISTEN: The 60 year old Asian man described by detectives as “small,frail, thin, lightweight.” Tried to fight off two males with masks on,who drove up on dirt bike where man was in his suv waiting for his wife. They left him beaten&bleeding from front&back of head in street. pic.twitter.com/CpocBXYgeY — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) August 18, 2023

Philadelphia is a warzone thanks to the Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies.

Carjackings, homicides and violence in Philadelphia have skyrocketed since 2020 thanks to far-left DA Larry Krasner’s efforts to reduce jail and prison populations.

Krasner is too busy prosecuting police officers to do anything about the murders and violent crime in Philadelphia.