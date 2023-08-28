41-Year-Old GOP Activist Alexander Talcott Stabbed to Death in His New Hampshire Home

GOP activist and attorney Alexander Talcott was found stabbed to death in his New Hampshire on Saturday morning.

Talcott was found dead after he was stabbed in the neck.

Police are reportedly investigating if the person who stabbed Talcott was acting in self-defense.

Boston 25 says the parties involved in the incident were identified.

The Daily Mail reported:

A Republican legal activist was stabbed to death inside his home in New Hampshire as cops investigate whether the killer acted in self-defense.

Alexander Talcott, 41, was found dead inside his house in Durham on Saturday morning with a stab wound to his neck, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said.

Police have launched an investigation into his death, which they ruled as homicide, and the attorney general has identified all parties involved in the incident.

Investigators are now trying to determine whether the person who stabbed Talcott was acting in self-defence, reports NBC 10 Boston. Their name has not been released and police said there was no danger to the public.

We will continue to follow this story.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

