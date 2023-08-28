41-Year-Old GOP Activist Alexander Talcott Stabbed to Death in His New Hampshire Home

GOP activist and attorney Alexander Talcott was found stabbed to death in his New Hampshire on Saturday morning.

Talcott was found dead after he was stabbed in the neck.

Police are reportedly investigating if the person who stabbed Talcott was acting in self-defense.

Boston 25 says the parties involved in the incident were identified.

The Daily Mail reported:

A Republican legal activist was stabbed to death inside his home in New Hampshire as cops investigate whether the killer acted in self-defense. Alexander Talcott, 41, was found dead inside his house in Durham on Saturday morning with a stab wound to his neck, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said. Police have launched an investigation into his death, which they ruled as homicide, and the attorney general has identified all parties involved in the incident. Investigators are now trying to determine whether the person who stabbed Talcott was acting in self-defence, reports NBC 10 Boston. Their name has not been released and police said there was no danger to the public.

