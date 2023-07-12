Zelensky Has to Tell Joe Biden to Follow Him After Taking Group Photo at NATO Summit (VIDEO)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had to tell Joe Biden to follow him after taking a group photo at the NATO Summit in Lithuania.

Ukraine is not a NATO member but Zelensky was front and center in his signature olive green t-shirt and stole the show.

Joe Biden participated in a family photo with world leaders.

Biden looked weak and confused.

Zelensky had to tell Biden to follow him after taking the group photo.

God help us.

WATCH: