Wray Refuses to Say Whether Joe Biden Took Money From Burisma or Any Other Foreign Companies (VIDEO)

FBI Director Chris Wray on Wednesday testified before the House Judiciary Committee.

The hearing, “Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” will examine the politicization of the nation’s preeminent law enforcement agency under the direction of FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

During Wednesday’s testimony, Christopher Wray refused to say whether Joe Biden took money from Burisma or any foreign countries.

Joe Biden refuses to answer questions about a bribery scheme alleging he received a $5 million bribe from Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian oligarch who runs Burisma Holdings.

Hunter Biden was paid up to $80,000 per month to sit on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company.

Last month Grassley revealed Mykola Zlochevsky said he kept 17 audio recordings of conversations with Joe Biden (2) and Hunter Biden (15) as an insurance policy.

“According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses fifteen audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden. According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses two audio recordings of phone calls between him and then Vice President Joe Biden. These recordings were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in case that he got into a tight spot,” Grassley said on the Senate floor last month.

“The 1023 also indicates that then Vice President Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma hiring Hunter Biden,” Grassley added.

Wray hid behind an ‘ongoing investigation’ and refused to say whether Joe Biden took money from Burisma of foreign countries.

“Did Joe Biden take payments from Burisma or any other foreign companies as Vice President, President, or private citizen Biden?” Rep. Tiffany (R-WI) asked Wray.

Wray said he cannot confirm or deny the existence of an ongoing investigation – but he also can’t answer because of an ongoing investigation.

Makes sense.

WATCH: