World Economic Forum Concludes “Annual Meeting of the New Champions” in China with Accelerated Plans Toward Global Social Credit and Digital Surveillance

The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions gathered in Tianjin, China, June 27-29 to discuss the latest ideas for promoting “the global transition to a green and renewable economy.”

Approximately 1500 participants attended the 14th annual meeting with a stated effort to “boost multilateralism and collaboration in a fragmented world.”

The three-day event, hailed by some as “Summer Davos,” started out with roaring applause for Dr. Evil himself, Klaus Schwab.

The World Economic Forum meeting in Tianjin, China kicked off with a round of applause for “Professor” Schwab This event is called the “Annual Meeting of the New Champions” pic.twitter.com/MTbQchxMbh — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) June 27, 2023

While geopolitical relations continue to devolve between the United States and China, Klaus and the gang remain all too eager to work with the CCP.

Worldwide technocracy and global authoritarianism out of the future ashes of a successful Great Reset Agenda is priority number one.

So, in what should inspire little surprise, Chinese Premier Li Qiang wasted no opportunity to flex CCP influence over the globalist stakeholder meeting — “blasting” the West for apparent efforts to “de-risk” the economy by removing China from the global supply chain.

WATCH: China’s Premier Li Qiang warns against global fragmentation in his opening address to the World Economic Forum in Tianjin. Li blasted western efforts to remove China from supply chains: https://t.co/bRir7Uhg8j pic.twitter.com/QYJzDXC4Qi — Bloomberg (@business) June 27, 2023

While introducing the CCP leader Chairman Klaus’ excitement was hardly contained.

He lauded Li’s “distinguished career in public service” and praised his “instrumental” role in opening China’s capital market to the world.

🇨🇳Klaus Schwab: “We must recognize China as the best superpower in the world” 🗣World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab ordered world leaders to accept China as the world’s new leading superpower and hailed their tough “COVID measures” as a role model for other… pic.twitter.com/tKSWoxPNxI — yalnız kurt (@MApodogan) July 1, 2023

Central to messaging at the event was a push for nations to accept Central Banking Digital Currency and wearable data-harvesting sensors.

At the World Economic Forum meeting in Tianjin China, Dr. Joseph Costantine: “It is very important to accept, or at least to understand the fact that we’re going to have a lot of sensors – a lot of wearable sensors.” I will not be wearing data-harvesting sensors. You? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/F2pCJ9is5O — Paul Mitchell (@PaulMitchell_AB) June 27, 2023

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said that while the United States Congress continues to discuss ways to regulate an American digital dollar, the system faces further challenges with successful implementation.

#China World Economic Forum – #Circle CEO says U.S Congress Is Making A New Set Of Regulations On Private Issuance Of Digital Dollars #USDC pic.twitter.com/6fQZHmzpbG — XRPVILLE (@XRPVILLE589) June 30, 2023

Festivities for the worldwide globalist elite ended with a “call for greater solidarity to overcome global challenges.”

Summer Davos Closes with Call for Greater Solidarity to Overcome Global Challenges

The World Economic Forum (WEF)’s 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions drew to a close in north China’s Tianjin Municipality on Thursday, with attendees highlighting the need for greater… pic.twitter.com/FtWtv0bdxl — Zhang Heqing (@zhang_heqing) June 30, 2023

With such bold visions for the technocratic future of the world, it’s understandable why the WEF is currently developing more robust and intelligent methods of eliminating dangerous misinformation.

NEW – Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum proposes to automate censorship of “hate speech” and “disinformation” with AI fed by “subject matter experts.”https://t.co/A4JDrh7RaK pic.twitter.com/LYqFhik3Wk — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 11, 2022

It’s just another day at work in the World Economic Forum’s relentless mission to hack the human spirit and eliminate free will through corporate-sponsored coercion.

As recently explained so eloquently by Ice Cube:

“They got you once you self-censor.”