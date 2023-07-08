Flashback: Actor Richard Gere Urged Fans To Help Flood Europe With More Refugees Back in 2019 – But It’s Who He’s Standing With In The Video That Says Everything

Woke Hollywood liberal actor Richard Gere is set to testify against Italy’s former interior minister Matteo Salvini over his refusal to allow a Spanish ship filled with refugees to dock in an Italian port in 2019.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Last weekend, a video from 2019 featuring the Hollywood actor Richard Gere went viral on Twitter. The video showed the 72-year-old actor standing near the water as he pleaded for his fans to send money to “Open Arms,” a group that’s responsible for rescuing the boat of refugees Matteo Salvini refused entry into Italy in 2019.

In the video, the leftist actor is surrounded by all male refugees who Gere appears to be bragging about helping to smuggle into Italy against the wishes of the majority of Italians.

“All hands onboard would have been lost,” the 72-year-old actor dramatically states in the video.

The Hollywood actor added, “I already came to Lampedusa two or three years ago to visit the migrant hotspot, so I knew the situation first-hand. They are people who have lived horrible stories. They have suffered a lot. They call them migrants, but they are refugees who need help.”

Why doesn’t Richard Gere invite these “refugees” to live in his mansion instead of making them Europe’s burden? pic.twitter.com/UsWWwMGMwM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 3, 2023

But it’s who’s standing with Gere in the video that should be raising a lot of eyebrows, as liberals seem to be ignoring the fact that much like the illegal aliens who are crossing the border into the USA via the Mexican border, a shockingly high number of these invaders are military-aged men. Where are the women and children? Are the women and children coming from the mostly Muslim population of the Middle East and Africa not oppressed?

Furthermore, why is woke actor Richard Gere whining about the mistreatment of uninvited refugees like the military-aged young man seen below wearing a substantial gold chain around his neck when America’s wide open borders are causing women and children to be raped and tortured by Mexican drug cartels and coyotes, while Hollywood liberals look the other way?

Curiously, Gere never mentions the crime and the refusal to assimilate into the cultures in the countries where these refugees land. The current violent riots and burning of cities in France serve as the perfect example of an open-borders experiment gone horribly wrong.

The Guardian explained in 2021 how Richard Gere was planning to testify against Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini who stood against the invasion.

Prosecutors in Sicily have accused Salvini of dereliction of duty and kidnapping for blocking the NGO vessel Open Arms from docking in August 2019 as part of his closed-ports policy. Onboard were 147 people rescued in the Mediterranean. During the standoff, as the ship was anchored off the island of Lampedusa, some people threw themselves overboard in desperation. When Gere, who at the time was on holiday with his family in Tuscany, heard about the stranded ship, he spoke to the NGO and traveled to Sicily to join the charity and to help deliver food and supplies to the people onboard. After 19 days, all of the migrants and refugees were allowed to disembark in Lampedusa. Salvini said he had only been doing his job by refusing entry to the ship. “I’m going on trial for having defended my country?” he said. “I’ll go with my head held high, also in your name,” he previously told the media. Last week, lawyers representing Open Arms filed a list of witnesses ready to testify against Salvini, including Gere. When contacted by the Guardian, Open Arms confirmed that Gere was willing to testify, should a judge allow it. The court’s decision is expected on 23 October. “If someone wants to turn the trial into a show and wants to see Richard Gere, let him go to the cinema, not to a court,” Salvini told the press. “I know him as an actor, but I don’t understand what kind of lessons he wants to give me,” he added, promising to ask for an autograph for his mother.

Europeans have been suffering the effects of allowing mass migration from Africa and the Middle East into their communities, where the mostly Muslim male population of refugees refuses to assimilate with the culture in the communities where they’ve been transplanted.

In France, the Muslim migrant community has been rioting, burning down cities, and attacking innocent French citizens, including the mayor of Paris and his young family, after a young Muslim refugee was killed by police.

A local French police chief warns that the rioters are not simply rioting, “It’s war!” he says, adding, “They want to kill us!”

So, let’s talk about how an American woke actor is in a foreign country fighting to help flood it with refugees.