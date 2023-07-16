Win for AfriForum in South Africa: “Calling for the Slaughtering of White People” is Hate Speech

South African civil rights group AfriForum has achieved a major win in reversing the ruling by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) that talk about “calling for the slaughtering of white people” is not Hate Speech. President Cyril Ramaphosa called for a “return to militancy”and “revolution.”

In a Nov. 7, 2016 speech, the leader of the radical Marxist Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema called for “White People” to be racially dispossessed of their land and property and ownership transferred into the “hands of the people” from whom it had been “stolen”.

“Victory will only be victory if the land is restored in the hands of rightful owners. And rightful owners unashamedly is black people. No white person is a rightful owner of the land here in South Africa and in the whole of the African continent. This is our continent, it belongs to us.”

Malema accused white people of “genocide” against black people: “We, the rightful owners, our peace was disturbed by white man’s arrival here. They committed a black genocide. They killed our people during land dispossession. Today, we are told don’t disturb them, even when they disturbed our peace. They found peaceful Africans here. They killed them! They slaughtered them, like animals! We are not calling for the slaughtering of white people, at least for now.”

(In truth, the areas settled by South African Boers were largely uninhabited. The only “genocide” committed in South Africa was the Mfecane committed under Zulu warlord Shaka Zulu, in which 1 to 2 million black South Africans were killed 1810 to 1830. When the Boer Voortrekkers tried to negotiate with Shaka Zulu’s killer, King Dingane 1838, the entire party was massacred as well. This lead to the Battle of Blood River and the defeat of 10.000 Zulus at the hands of 464 Boers under André Pretorius 16 December 1838, considered the founding day of the Afrikaner Nation, the Day of the Vow Pretorius made to God.)

In 2018, the South African Human Rights Commission found Malema’s statements did not constitute “Hate Speech”. In 2019, AfriForum filed to review the SAHRC’s decision.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, the “Equality Court” in Johannesburg also ruled that singing “Kill the Boer!” is not Hate Speech, as Gateway Pundit reported.

On Friday, July 14, Judge Roland Sutherland of the Johannesburg High Court struck down the SAHRC’s 2019 finding. The court found that the SAHRC does not have binding powers to make definitive decisions or findings.

“This is a double victory for AfriForum over the SAHRC, as our position is that Julius Malema committed clear hate speech in 2016, and that the SAHRC does not have binding powers. Both have now been confirmed by the court,” said Ernst van Zyl, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum.

The general manager of the Transvaal Agricultrural Union TLU SA, Bennie van Zyl, criticized calls by corrupt South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for a “return to militancy” and “revolution” speaking to the radical ANC Youth League July 2.

“This comment is nothing more than an attempt to gain political support ahead of the election,” said van Zyl. “We are tired of a certain group in South Africa – which includes our farmer members – being described as the enemy. This, while we work tirelessly day in and day out to put food on the tables of all South Africans. The true enemy is the failing ANC government.”

The winter month of June saw a spike in farm murders in South Africa, with 10 farm murders committed in 12 farm attacks. There were a total of 75 farm attacks and 25 farm murders in the first half of 2023.

“Despite the ongoing attacks on farmers, we will continue our work and calling,” said Van Zyl. “We will also continue to teach our children to make plans and be innovative instead of resorting to violence.”

Speaking at the State of the Nation Business Breakfast in Sandton on 10 July 2023, Freedom Front Plus whip Corné Mulder called to evict the corrupt communist ANC from power in upcoming elections 2024: “It is time to cross the Rubicon to a South Africa without the ANC.”

