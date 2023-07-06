Wife of J6 Political Prisoner and Officer Ronald McAbee Launches ‘Stand in the Gap’ to Bridge Divide for Re-Entry, Family Services and Justice Reform

In February the Gateway Pundit released newly-obtained high-definition video of former Sheriff’s Deputy Ronald Colton McAbee on January 6, 2021. The footage completely debunked the DOJ’s cherry-picked version of events.

As Metropolitan Police officers perpetrated despicable acts of violence against demonstrators who otherwise had no intention of causing harm on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol, able-bodied men like McAbee—trained in law enforcement and experienced in rendering life-saving aid—rushed in to rescue those ensnared in the brutal death trap.

McAbee’s heroic efforts landed him seven major charges, crippling legal bills, and a public smear campaign led mainly by the Department of Justice, which sought to appeal his initial release orders (despite a stellar career in law enforcement and spotless record) by rushing a hearing with faulty evidence.

Federal prosecutors played a cropped, muted, unstable, and highly pixelated version of the chaotic scene, which they blamed on “technical glitches.” McAbee’s former judge then openly called him a “terrorist” and sent him back into pre-trial detention which has lasted more than a year and a half.

But in 4K looking in, and with audio to corroborate it, McAbee can be seen rendering emergency aid to the woman police fatally brutalized, and protecting officers from the angry reactions of the crowd. Their story starts to fall apart.

***Please Help Support Ronald McBee Here

Watch the video here:

Today Ronald McAbee sits in prison while Lila Morris, the police officer who beat Rosanne Boyland over 30 times with a stick, is still at work in Washington DC.

Recently Sarah McAbee launched “Stand in the Gap” to bridge the divide for prisoners to re-enter society. “Stand in the Gap” also offers family services and works for justice reform.

Stand in the Gap, a unique non-profit foundation, is proud to announce its official launch on July 1, 2023. Committed to transforming lives and communities, Stand in the Gap will address the challenges faced by individuals re-entering society after incarceration, provide vital support to families affected by incarceration, and advocate for justice reform.

Re-entry Support:

Stand in the Gap recognizes the significant obstacles faced by individuals upon their release from incarceration. We aim to make their transition smoother and more successful by offering comprehensive support, including:

Immediate Welcoming: Upon immediate release, Stand in the Gap will be on-site to extend a warm welcome and provide essential resources. This includes transportation, clothing, a nutritious meal, and a re-entry care package tailored to their specific needs. Collaborative Partnerships: We will work in close partnership with local churches and organizations within their communities to meet mid-to-long-term needs. These efforts will encompass housing, transportation, employment, education, and spiritual support, ensuring a holistic approach to reintegration. Individualized Assistance: Stand in the Gap will address the unique needs of individuals on a case-by-case basis. We understand that every person’s journey is different, and we will strive to provide specific assistance, such as dental work, medical care, behavioral health services, tattoo removal, and substance abuse support.

Family Services:

Stand in the Gap acknowledges the profound impact that incarceration has on families. With a focus on strengthening and supporting these relationships, our foundation will provide the following services: 1. Emergency Funding: Many families with an incarcerated loved one struggle with financial burdens.

Stand in the Gap will offer emergency funding to assist with living expenses for both the individual and their family.

Legal Aid: We will provide resources for legal aid, including appeals and legal counsel for family court matters after release. Stand in the Gap is committed to ensuring that families have the necessary support and guidance throughout their legal proceedings. Operation Love Wins: Recognizing the importance of family connections, Stand in the Gap will absorb the costs for families to visit their incarcerated loved ones across the nation through our Operation Love Wins program. We believe that maintaining these bonds is crucial for successful rehabilitation and re-entry.

Justice Reform:

Stand in the Gap is dedicated to reimagining the justice system and advocating for policy change. Our initiatives include:

Innovative Incarceration Techniques: We will actively explore alternative incarceration techniques from around the world, with an emphasis on involving families in the rehabilitation process. Additionally, we will strive to improve treatment, living conditions, and medical care within correctional facilities. Advocacy and Lobbying: Stand in the Gap will tirelessly advocate for the enforcement of key constitutional amendments, including the Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendments. We firmly believe in the presumption of innocence and the right to unbiased representation in a court of law by a jury of one’s peers. Corporate Partnerships and Education: We aim to facilitate meaningful time in prison by encouraging corporations to partner with city, county, state, and federal facilities. Through these collaborations, entry-level job opportunities, tax breaks for participating corporations, and access to quality education and vocational training will be provided, allowing detainees to build valuable skills for a successful future.

Stand in the Gap is poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of individuals re-entering society, families affected by incarceration, and the broader justice system. By joining hands with the community and advocating for change, we can create a brighter future for all.

About Stand in the Gap:

Stand in the Gap is a non-profit foundation dedicated to supporting individuals re-entering society after incarceration, providing vital services to families affected by incarceration, and advocating for justice reform. With a focus on re-entry support, family services, and justice reform, Stand in the Gap aims to bridge the divide and create a more equitable and compassionate society for all. www.standinthegap.foundation