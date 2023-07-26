“Why the Updated Language?” Reporter Confronts Karine Jean-Pierre on Orwellian Statement on Biden’s Involvement in Hunter’s Overseas Deals (VIDEO)

A reporter confronted Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the White House’s Orwellian statement on Joe Biden’s involvement with Hunter Biden’s overseas deals.

Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday was asked if Joe Biden still stands behind his comment that he was never involved with his son Hunter’s overseas business deals.

Joe Biden has repeatedly stated he never spoke to Hunter’s overseas business associates — and never discussed the deals with his son.

“I have never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything having to do with their businesses. Period,” Joe Biden said.

Of course, this is a lie.

“Curious if the White House and the president still stand behind his comment that he’s never been involved and has never even spoken to his son about his business?” a reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday.

“The president was never in business with his son,” Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier this week.

So now the White House is saying Biden was never in business with Hunter.

Joe Biden previously said he never spoke to his son about his business.

A New York Post reporter asked KJP to clarify the two statements.

“The president has previously said that he has never discussed overseas business dealings with his son, but the White House now says that the president has never been in business with his son. Why the updated language?” New York Post reporter Steve Nelson asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

“Nothing changed,” KJP said.

WATCH: