“We Love You, Trump!” – President Trump Hands Out Blizzards to Supporters at Dairy Queen in Iowa (VIDEO)

President Trump on Friday held a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Trump ripped Crooked Joe Biden during his rally.

“We have a man at the White House that has no clue what the hell is happening,” Trump said.

“We’re going to evict a very crooked President Joe Biden from the White House,” he said.

President Trump visited a Dairy Queen in Council Bluffs.

Supporters went wild as soon as Trump entered the ice cream shop.

Trump bought Blizzards for everyone in the Dairy Queen.

“We love you, Trump!” supporters shouted as Trump handed out Blizzards.

President Trump chatted with supporters and thanked the Dairy Queen employees.

WATCH: