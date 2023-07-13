Watch Rep Harriett Hageman Humiliate Dirty Chris Wray for Illegally Censoring Free Speech in America

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee today.

The hearing, “Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” examined the politicization of the nation’s preeminent law enforcement agency under the direction of FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

US District Judge Terry Doughty ruled on Independence Day that the Biden Administration including the DOJ and lawless FBI must immediately halt their censoring of American citizens online and on social media.

The FBI has been working with Big Tech for years to censor the free speech of independent thinkers, conservatives and Trump supporters.

The hearing was filled with several revealing moments that exposed Wray as a pompous criminal thug running the nation’s highest law enforcement agency. Under Wray’s watch grandma’s are ripped from their homes by armed thugs, mothers are targeted by the FBI and DOJ, and Catholics are listed as potential terrorists.

Chris Wray is a street thug terrorizing Americans and turning the FBI into a Stasi-like lawless group.

Wyoming Representative Harriet Hageman took a whack at Chris Wray and it was delicious.

Hageman chewed Wray up and spit him out. She didn’t let his consistent lying detract her from getting her message and the truth out to the American people.

Rep. Hageman: Here’s what I would say. This committee has learned that the FBI acted to, quote, discredit leaked information about Hunter Biden before and after it was published that, quote, Twitter’s contact with the FBI was constant and pervasive, as if it were a subsidiary. And that, quote, a surprisingly high number of requests by the FBI for Twitter to take action on election misinformation, even involving joke tweets from low follower accounts. Are you aware that that has been reported?

Chris Wray: I am aware of some of what the committee has found in its report but I will add that I’m not sure I agree with the findings.

Rep. Hageman: But that’s what we found. Director Way, you and I both know that the federal government is forbidden from doing indirectly what it cannot do directly. In other words, neither you nor the FBI have any legal authority to circumvent the first amendment by using a surrogate to do your dirty work. Yet that is exactly what you have been doing. The bureau under your watch has been using proxies to violate the first amendment. Were you the person who gave the orders to use these social media companies to violate Americans first amendment rights?

Chris Wray: Again, I don’t agree with your description of our engagement with social media companies.

Rep. Hageman: So who made the decision to use social media companies as a proxy to suppress the first amendment rights of American citizens?

This continues for 5 straight minutes! Hageman was brilliant!